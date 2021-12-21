December 21, 2021
Millions of people face prospect of starvation in Afghanistan
Four months after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, millions of Afghans are facing the prospect of starvation. On Sunday, members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation held an extraordinary session, calling on international efforts to help Afghanistan. In the US, a group of lawmakers are looking to the White House for a solution. Sarah Balter reports.
