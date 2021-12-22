BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Turkish Lira rallies on government measures to protect currency | Money Talks
The Turkish government has announced measures to bolster the lira and help consumers cope with the rising cost of living. The new policies aim to make local currency assets more attractive, as the country deals with market swings that have worsened inflationary pressures. As Paolo Montecillo reports, the policies have had an immediate impact. Taha Arvas joined us. He's an adjunct professor of finance at Bogazici University in Istanbul. #TurkishEconomy #TrukishLira #TurkiyeInflation
Turkish Lira rallies on government measures to protect currency | Money Talks
December 22, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us