December 22, 2021
Libyan electoral commission dissolves poll committees
The head of Libya’s national electoral commission has ordered the dissolution of all the electoral committees across the country ahead of the presidential election scheduled for Friday. It's raising fears that the nation may be headed back to unrest and civil war. Libya analyst Ahmed Sewehli explains what could happen next. #Libya #election #alSayeh
