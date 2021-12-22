White House issues new plans aimed at containing Omicron surge

US President Joe Biden has announced new initiatives to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. His plans include setting up new testing sites as well as sending out half a billion free at-home tests. The founder of therapeutics company Centivax, Jacob Glanville, looks at how effective these latest measures by the US president will be. #Omicron #Biden # COVID19