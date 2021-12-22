December 22, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Report: UN proposes paying nearly $6M to Taliban for security
The United Nations has reportedly suggested paying nearly $6 million to the Taliban to protect its facilities in Afghanistan. According to the Reuters news agency, the money will be paid next year and would mostly cover wages and food allowances for Taliban members protecting UN sites. UNDP Afghanistan consultant Michel Del Buono weighs in. #Afghanistan #UN #Taliban
Report: UN proposes paying nearly $6M to Taliban for security
Explore