Truth commission in Burundi describes 1972 killings as genocide

A Burundi government commission set up to investigate the massacre of Hutus by the then Tutsi-dominated government in 1972 has declared for the first time that a massacre of ethnic Hutus half a century ago amounted to genocide. Jeanine Ntihirageza from the Genocide and Human Rights Research Center has more. #Burundi #Genocide #Hutu