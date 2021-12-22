US President Joe Biden announces new initiatives to curb the spread of the Omicron

US President Joe Biden announced new initiatives on Tuesday to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. His plans include new testing sites across the country as well as half a billion free at home tests. The president will also deploy more federal health aid to hospitals low on resources. The push comes as people in the US gear up for Christmas holiday travel. Sally Ayhan has this report.