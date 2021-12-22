WORLD
Libya: Violence Feared After Postponement of Presidential Vote
In a major setback that could lead to further destabilisation, Libya's electoral commission has announced to reschedule the much anticipated December 24 presidential vote. The commission says it had become impossible to hold the vote, given the precarious political situation in the country. Now with the announcement of the postponement of elections, fears are growing that a looming political vacuum could lead to more violence. Guests: Salah Elbakkoush Former Adviser to Libya's High Council of State Ashur Shamis Libyan Journalist and Political Activist Samuel Ramani Politics Tutor at Oxford University
December 22, 2021
