December 22, 2021
WORLD
The US Defence Business | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
The United States has had, over the last seventy-five years, the largest defense budget in the world. And it keeps growing. Last week, the US Senate passed the largest military-spending bill since World War Two. Guests: Marcy Winograd Coordinator of Code Pink Congress Lawrence Korb Senior Fellow at The Center for American Progress Gordon Adams Fellow at The Quincy Institute
