UN agency reduces Yemen food rations due to funding shortage

The World Food Programme says it has been 'forced' to reduce its aid to Yemen, and warned of a surge in hunger in the war-torn country. The UN agency cited a lack of funds, and said there could be further cuts if more money does not come in. The move will affect food rations for nearly eight million people. Annabel Symington from the UN World Food Programme has more on the situation in Yemen. #UN #Yemen #foodrations