MH17 Trial: Prosecutors demand life sentences for suspects of plane downing

Dutch prosecutors have demanded life sentences for the four suspects in the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 in July 2014. All 298 people on board were killed when the plane was hit by a Russian anti-aircraft missile over Ukraine. Prosecutors say the three Russians and one Ukrainian helped supply the missile system that was used by Russian-backed separatists. All the suspects are still at large. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.