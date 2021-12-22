WORLD
1 MIN READ
MH17 Trial: Prosecutors demand life sentences for suspects of plane downing
Dutch prosecutors have demanded life sentences for the four suspects in the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 in July 2014. All 298 people on board were killed when the plane was hit by a Russian anti-aircraft missile over Ukraine. Prosecutors say the three Russians and one Ukrainian helped supply the missile system that was used by Russian-backed separatists. All the suspects are still at large. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
MH17 Trial: Prosecutors demand life sentences for suspects of plane downing
December 22, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us