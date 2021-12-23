December 23, 2021
WHO: There are enough doses to vaccinate the world population by March
The World Health Organization says the supply of COVID-19 vaccines should be enough to inoculate the entire global adult population by the end of March. But the health body says there must be a more equitable distribution of doses. The chairperson of the Africa Healthcare Federation Dr Amit N Thakker looks at how distribution has fallen behind in developing countries. #WHO #Covid #Africa
