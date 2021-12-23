BIZTECH
Is Israel Trying to Drag US Into Conflict With Iran?
The United States' National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan visited Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, hoping to devise a common strategy on the Iran nuclear deal. Israel firmly opposes any international effort to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that resulted in Tehran agreeing to curb its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. As negotiators prepare for a new round of talks with Iran in Vienna, Israel is pushing the US to represent its interests at the table. So, will the US and Israel decide the fate of the Iran nuclear deal? Guests: Borzou Daragahi International Correspondent for The Independent Scott Lucas Professor of International Politics at Birmingham University Neri Zilber Journalist and Adjunct Fellow at Washington Institute
December 23, 2021
