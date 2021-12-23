WORLD
UK records more than 100,000 daily infections for the first time
Officials in the UK warn that health services could still be overwhelmed despite research suggesting the new COVID-19 variant leads to milder illnesses. The director of a study into Omicron says data suggests it is much more transmissible than previous variants. The UK recorded 100,000 new daily cases for the first time on Wednesday. Lancaster University virologist Muhammad Munir explains what precautions are needed, especially during the festive season. #Omicron #festiveseason #UK
December 23, 2021
