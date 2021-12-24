WORLD
1 MIN READ
NEXUS REVIEW: A look back at the biggest interviews of 2021
Nexus's looking back on 2021 and an interesting year for this show - lots of good guests and stories - Firstly, the mysterious death of John McAfee - the man who practically founded the anti-virus software industry. Plus, lawyer to the famous and infamous, Professor Alan Dershowitz takes the stand in the Nexus. And lastly, the trillion-dollar man! Tough-talking success coach Dan Pena on why he hates everyone and why you must be selfish to be successful.
NEXUS REVIEW: A look back at the biggest interviews of 2021
December 24, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us