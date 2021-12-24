December 24, 2021
Is Libya’s election delay undermining public confidence in the process?
There are renewed fears of violence in Libya, after Friday's presidential election was postponed. The electoral commission has proposed a new date of January the 24th. Murat Aslan, Associate professor and faculty member of Sabahattin Zaim University weighs in on the what the delay means. #Libya #elections #warlordKhalifaHaftar
