December 24, 2021
Will New COVID-19 Restrictions Stop Another Deadly Wave?
Scientists have warned that the new COVID-19 strain, called the Omicron, is surging at a speed unlike anything seen before. And with the holiday season around the corner, countries around the world are re-imposing restrictions in an attempt to stop the spread. Will the new restrictions help contain the threat of another deadly wave of the highly transmissible variant? Guests: Oksana Pyzik Lecturer at UCL School of Pharmacy Dr Amesh Adalja Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security Jake Glanville Founder and CEO of Centivax
