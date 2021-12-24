December 24, 2021
WORLD
New way forward uncertain after Libya presidential elections postponed
A special committee has been set up in Libya to determine the next steps to be taken after presidential and parliamentary election scheduled for Friday were postponed. Anas El-Gomat, director at the Sadeq Institute unpacks what that roadmap would look like and whether the opposing sides can come to an agreement. #Libya #Elections #HNEC)
