Africa Matters - Tigrayan Rebels Retreat
This week, we go to Ethiopia where the government says its forces have retaken a city in southern Tigray, just days after rebels announced a retreat from the Amhara and Afar regions.The prime minister's spokesperson Billene Seyoum joined us from capital Addis Ababa to discuss the details. In Nigeria, kidnapping for ransom is an increasingly common threat and we speak to one family about their traumatic ordeal at the hands of captors. And in Kenya, ballet dancing is changing the lives of many children in the biggest and poorest slum of the continent. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you the untold and under-reported stories from across the continent. We’ll help you understand Africa better, and why it matters through the eyes of the people at the heart of every story.
December 24, 2021
