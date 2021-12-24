WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkiye and the Arab World Move Towards Mending Ties
This past year, Turkiye and its former Gulf rivals have gradually moved towards improving relations. The first such step was witnessed during a visit by the United Arab Emirates' de-facto ruler, Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to Ankara last month. But there have also been significant efforts to normalise ties between Turkiye and other regional powers, including Saudi Arabia and Egypt. So, what brought about this change of heart? And how might it impact the region? Guests: Ali Bakir Assistant Professor at Qatar University Sara Bazoobandi Fellow at the German Institute for Global and Area Studies Tahir Kilavuz Associate Professor at Marmara University
Turkiye and the Arab World Move Towards Mending Ties
December 24, 2021
Explore
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Pakistani airlines to fly in British skies after five years
All you need to know about Israel's E1 plan to bifurcate the occupied West Bank
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us