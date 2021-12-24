India police open case in anti-Muslim hate speech delivered at event

Police in India have registered a case against several people on charges of promoting hatred between religions. This comes after Muslims and ethnic minorities were allegedly targeted in hate speeches, delivered at an event earlier this week. Several speakers reportedly called for the ethnic cleansing of minorities, especially the country's 200 million Muslims. Senior Journalist at India Science Journal Bhadran Nair weighs in on the rise in hate speech in India. #Haridwar #Indiapolice #hatespeech