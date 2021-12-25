2021 in Review: US-Mexico Border Limbo

The US Border Patrol reported more than 1.6 million encounters with migrants, refugees and asylum seekers along the US-Mexico border this year. It's the highest annual tally on record. But the reinstatement of the Trump-era US policy known as 'Remain in Mexico' has put hundreds of Haitians and Central Americans seeking asylum in limbo. Our Mexican correspondent Valeria Leon takes a look.