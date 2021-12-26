Radio Begum manages to fill the airwaves with voices of women

When the Taliban took over Afghanistan, there were fears the quality of life for women would drastically deteriorate. Many schools and workplaces have since become off limits to females, but a radio station run by women, for women, is continuing to operate. Radio Begum is filling the airwaves with educational shows, book readings and call-in counselling. And so far, it has the green light from the Taliban. Sarah Morice reports.