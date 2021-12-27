December 27, 2021
Pandemic fears dampen sales at German Christmas markets | Money Talks
Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without its traditional markets - at least in Germany. By now, the famous stalls selling German treats have been exported to spots all over the world. But so has the Coronavirus, which has dampened the festive mood for both sellers and visitors. Sibel Karkus reports from Berlin. #Germany #ChristmasMarket #2GRules
