Most retailers reopened doors in 2021 after COVID closures

It's Christmas time so shoppers around the world are picking up gifts for family and friends. Retail sales in major economies like the U-S and the U-K have risen less than forecast in the leadup to the holidays. Goods have also gotten more expensive due to supply chain bottlenecks. That leaves children, and some adults no doubt, anxiously wondering what they'll find under the tree on Christmas Day. So, which toys are trending on Santa's list? Natalie Powell was lucky enough to find out. Mark Cohen is the director of retail studies and an adjunct professor at the Columbia Business School. He told us how consumers spent their money over the past year, and the challenges businesses faced as economies emerged from lockdowns. #RetailSector #OnlineShopping #RetailRecovery