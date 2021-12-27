Spain hands out $2.7B in world's richest lottery 'El Gordo' | Money Talks

Moving on to Spain, where the government has held the world's richest lottery, which contributes billions of dollars to charity every year. The pre-Christmas raffle has taken place without interruption since the early 19th century. And this year, just like in 2020, it offers a welcome respite for a nation that's seeing COVID-19 cases rise to record levels. #ElGordo #SpanishLottery #ChristmasLottery