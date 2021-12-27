December 27, 2021
The legacy of USSR still shapes Russian politics after 30 years
The Soviet Union was formally dissolved on December 26th 1991, through a declaration. The Soviet flag was lowered from the Kremlin and replaced with Russia's. And 30 years later, the aftermath of the USSR's collapse continues to shape Russian President Vladimir Putin's domestic and foreign policies. Mehmet Solmaz reports. #SovietUnion #Russia #Putin
