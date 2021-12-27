December 27, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
James Webb Space Telescope: Project is expected to revolutionize how the universe is observed
Over the weekend, the James Webb Space Telescope left Earth on its mission to help answer many of the fundamental questions about the universe still plaguing scientist David Brown from University of Warwick explains what scientists are hoping to find out. #JamesWebb #space #NASA
James Webb Space Telescope: Project is expected to revolutionize how the universe is observed
Explore