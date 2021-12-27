December 27, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel to double the number of settlers living in occupied Golan Heights
Israel's cabinet has approved plans to double the number of settlers living in the occupied Golan Heights. The move will consolidate Israel's grip on the land it captured from Syria more than five decades ago. Middle East analyst Daoud Kuttab explains why the Golan Heights is so strategically important to Israel. #GolanHeights #Israel #NaftaliBennett
Israel to double the number of settlers living in occupied Golan Heights
Explore