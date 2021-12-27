December 27, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkiye and UAE normalizing ties and improving economic cooperation
One of the major developments in the Middle East in the past year has been the improvement in relations between Turkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In recent years the two countries have been at odds over a wide range of foreign policy issues - but the past 12 months has seen a marked improvement. Rumeysa Kalin Karabulut reports.
