Natural disasters becoming more dangerous due to climate crisis
If things looked bad on the coronavirus front this year, things were equally as bad in terms of the climate crisis goes. The pandemic is expected to die out eventually. But if the world stays on the path it's on now, global heating will only get catastrophically worse. And as Yasin Eken reports, one nonprofit group has calculated what that path has cost us.
December 28, 2021
