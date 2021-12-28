December 28, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
US cancels over 1000 additional flights as Omicron cases surge
As holiday travelers across the world try to make their way home, COVID-19 case numbers are soaring, even if many flights are not. Many airlines in the US canceled thousands of flights again on Monday, some because of bad weather. But many others because of a lack of airline staff. Grounded by COVID infections. NBC's Chris Pollone has the latest.
