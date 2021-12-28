Iran wants all sanctions lifted in order for Vienna talks to proceed

Iran’s delegation head at the nuclear talks in Vienna says a joint document will be discussed that details key demands from Iran including the lifting of financial and banking sanctions. Iran is meeting delegations from Russia, China, UK and the EU for an eight round of talks in Vienna. Journalist and Iran Podcaster, Negar Mortazavi weighs in on what if any progress is being made. #Iran #Nuclear #Vienna