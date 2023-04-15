WORLD
Iraq: Can Muqtada al Sadr Form an Effective Government?
The Iraqi Supreme Court on Monday upheld the results of the country's parliamentary election, in effect ratifying a win for the hardline Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr. Al Sadr's nationalist party claimed a huge 35 percent increase in seats from its 2018 position, becoming the largest party in the parliament. Al Sadr once enjoyed backing from Iran and was a fierce enemy of the United States, but now opposes all foreign interference in Iraq. He has also hinted at increasing representation of the country's Kurdish and Sunni minorities. But will his reform project turn the tide on corruption and re-engage Iraqi civilians? Guests: Farhad Alaaldin Iraq Advisory Council Chairperson Ahmed Rushdi Senior Adviser to the Iraqi Parliament's Secretary General Tallha Abdulrazaq Iraqi Security and Political Analyst
April 15, 2023
