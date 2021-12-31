Across The Balkans: Highlights from Interviews in 2021

Rewatch highlights from our coverage in 2021, including interviews with Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, Montenegro's Deputy Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic and Serbian Health Ministry's State Secretary Mirsad Djerlek. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World's programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.