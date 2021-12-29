BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
China's tighter regulations put tech, property firms under pressure | Money Talks
In China, a sweeping regulatory crackdown that's targeted everything from high tech to the property sector and beyond has calmed in recent weeks following a year-long roller-coaster ride, which saw more than a trillion dollars wiped off the value of Chinese companies globally. But it's left businesses uncertain about the future and raised fears over China's economic outlook. Patrick Fok reports from Beijing. Jeffrey Halley is a senior market analyst for the Asia Pacific region at OANDA. He told us how China's regulatory crackdown affected its economy. #ChinaRegulation #ChineseTechFirms #PropertyMarket
China's tighter regulations put tech, property firms under pressure | Money Talks
December 29, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us