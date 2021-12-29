BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Global economy set to regain losses from COVID-19 | Money Talks
Global economic conditions have improved steadily over the past year, thanks to the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. Most nations, particularly the richest ones, are on track to regain all the ground they lost during the height of the pandemic. But that progress has not been a straight line. Power shortages and supply chain bottlenecks have led to a surge in prices of several goods and services. Christian Lawrence is a senior cross-asset strategist at Rabobank in New York. He tells us how the global economy regained its footing over the past 12 months, and what prospects are like for 2022. #WorldRecovery #GlobalEconomy #2022Outlook
December 29, 2021
