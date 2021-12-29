Governments, firms increasingly targeted by ransomware attacks | Money Talks

Over the past year, ransomware attacks have shut down large sectors of the US and global economies, as hackers cripple IT networks for a payoff. Kyoko Gasha takes a look back at this growing threat, including some of the biggest cyber security breaches of 2021. Max Hashem Eiza is senior lecturer and researcher in cybersecurity at Liverpool John Moores University. He explains why so many businesses from different sectors have been targeted this year. #Cybersecurity #2021Cyberattacks #RansomwareAttack