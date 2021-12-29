BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Cost of extreme weather events surged in 2021 | Money Talks
2021 is expected to be one of the seven hottest years in recorded history. The past 12 months of extreme weather events have shattered records and cost lives around the world. But among the destruction, there is hope. As Sarah Morice reports, this year's COP26 climate change conference may not have delivered all that was wished for, but it does leave the world with a fighting chance. Bob Ward is the Policy and Communcations Director at the London School of Economics Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment. He told us more about the economic toll of extreme weather events. #ClimateCrisis #COP26 #ExtremeWeather
December 29, 2021
