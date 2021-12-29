WORLD
1 MIN READ
Hong Kong police arrest seven people after raiding anti-govt media office
Seven people, including six working at a prominent anti-government media outlet, have been arrested in Hong Kong. That's after national security police raided their office. The current and former chief editors and four former board members at Stand News were detained on charges of conspiracy to publish seditious content. Among those apprehended are pop singer Denise Ho and former democratic legislator Margaret Ng. Victor Teo from the University of Cambridge explains how much of a blow these raids are to civil rights campaigners. #HongKong #Media #crackdown
Hong Kong police arrest seven people after raiding anti-govt media office
December 29, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us