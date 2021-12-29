Hong Kong police arrest seven people after raiding anti-govt media office

Seven people, including six working at a prominent anti-government media outlet, have been arrested in Hong Kong. That's after national security police raided their office. The current and former chief editors and four former board members at Stand News were detained on charges of conspiracy to publish seditious content. Among those apprehended are pop singer Denise Ho and former democratic legislator Margaret Ng. Victor Teo from the University of Cambridge explains how much of a blow these raids are to civil rights campaigners. #HongKong #Media #crackdown