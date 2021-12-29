WORLD
1 MIN READ
China's Relationship With the Hong Kong Press
Stand News, a prominent pro-democracy and anti-Beijing news outlet operating out of Hong Kong, has closed its operations after police raided its office, arresting activists and editors, as well as four former board members. The police say it had a warrant to raid and seize journalistic materials under a national security law imposed by China last year. The arrests have come at a time when authorities are cracking down on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. Is it in the interest of national security, or is Beijing bringing an end to press freedom in Hong Kong? Guests: Joel Flynn Freelance Journalist Einar Tangen China Affairs Analyst Benedict Rogers Chief Executive of Hong Kong Watch Andrew Leung China Strategist
China's Relationship With the Hong Kong Press
December 29, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us