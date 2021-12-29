EU Rights Court asks Russia to suspend Memorial shutdown

The European Court of Human Rights has urged Russia to suspend its decision to shut down the prominent rights group, Memorial. The court said Memorial requested to fast-track a procedure against the closure. This comes a day after the Supreme Court ordered the group's closure, despite international outcry for failing to mark its social media posts as funded by a 'foreign agent'. Peter Zalmayev, director of Eurasia Democracy Initiative explains why the Memorial was targeted. #MemorialShutDown #Russia #EU