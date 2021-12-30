December 30, 2021
WHO chief warns of 'tsunami' of Covid-19 cases due to variants
Global coronavirus infections have hit a record high over the past week. On average, almost 900-thousand cases were detected every day between December the 22nd and 28th. And with the newer, more transmissible Omicron variant circulating alongside the Delta variant, the World Health Organization continues to issue warnings. Our correspondent, Sarah Morice reports.
