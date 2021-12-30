December 30, 2021
WHO chief warns of ‘tsunami’ of COVID-19 cases due to variants
Global coronavirus infections have hit a record high over the past week. As the Omicron variant continues to circulate alongside Delta, the World Health Organization has issued several warnings. An WHO adviser Mary-Louise McLaws weighs in on the different approaches from governments over the festive period. #Covid #WHO #NewYearsEve
