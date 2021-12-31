WORLD
2 MIN READ
2021 in Review: Coups, Conflict and COVID
The world saw several dramatic transitions of power, where the status quo was upended. It was a year of political upheaval, where several longstanding leaders bowed out, albeit not always gracefully. In Myanmar, the country's military showed the world a textbook example of a coup d'etat. A little farther from Southeast Asia, at the crossroads of Central and South Asia, the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan after failed negotiations with the US that also saw the US-led forces ending their 20-year military campaign abruptly. In Africa, too, it was all chaos and conflict: From Mali and Guinea, to Sudan and Tunisia, and a deadly civil war in Ethiopia. But it was the standoff at the Poland-Belarus border that caught the world's attention. As the world enters a new year, many will be hoping for the same thing as last year - an end to the coronavirus pandemic. 2021 saw a vaccination rollout unprecedent in modern times. But COVID-19 refused to go away, as the emergence of new variants jeopardized vaccine immunity.
2021 in Review: Coups, Conflict and COVID
December 31, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us