The last week of the year is seeing an unprecedented wave of infections across the globe as the latest COVID-19 variant surges, straining health systems. The World Health Organization (WHO) is warning of a 'tsunami of cases' worldwide. Global infections have more than doubled this week, with more than one and a half million positive cases a day. The lightning fast spread is being attributed to the highly transmissible Omicron strain. But the previous variant of concern, the Delta, hasn't gone away, and with both circulating at the same time, the WHO says it is very concerned. Guests: Dr Angelique Coetzee Chairperson of the South African Medical Association Dr Lawrence Young Professor of Molecular Oncology at Warwick Medical School Irene Petersen Professor of Epidemiology at University College London
