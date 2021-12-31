December 31, 2021
Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force thousands of evacuations
In the US state of Colorado, tens of thousands of people were suddenly ordered to evacuate to escape several dangerous wildfires. Crews outside of Denver are still battling fierce flames fueled by fierce winds. Some gusts are topping almost 180 kilometres per hour. And there are reports that more than 500 homes have been burned. NBC's Emilie Ikeda reports.
