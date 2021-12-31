WHO chief warns of 'tsunami' of Covid-19 cases due to variants

Global coronavirus infections have hit a record high for a third straight day and the next 24 hours are going to be critical. The new Omicron variant of COVID-19 is highly transmissible, and that makes large crowds dangerous. New Year's Eve is traditionally a time for gatherings and parties. But Paris and London have already cancelled their usual fireworks displays. And New York is holding a scaled back event in Times Square, while Las Vegas will be open for business, with 300-thousand visitors expected. Claire Herriot has more.