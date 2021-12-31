Thousands of Haitian migrants returned to the island after being deported by the US

Thousands of Haitian migrants returned to the island after being deported by the US in September. Many had been living in South America and hadn't set foot in Haiti for many years. Now, they have to try to restart their lives in their home country as it faces rising poverty, crime and corruption. Some say they won't stay. Jean Handy Tibert has this report.