One surname rule causes stir in Japan

In June, Japan’s top court ruled that married couples must adopt one surname, marking what many consider to be a major setback for women’s rights in the country. The ruling is based on a century-old law, which many women's rights activists say is outdated. Frustration over the law increased even further when Japan released a digital COVID-19 vaccine passport in late December that failed to accommodate women’s maiden names. Mayu Yoshida has more.